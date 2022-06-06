Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF 2 Winning Numbers for June 5; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF 2 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF 2 for Sunday, June 5. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The lucky number for first prize of Rs 1 crore is FR 476197 (ALAPPUZHA).
Check the full list of winning numbers below:
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FR 476197 (ALAPPUZHA)
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FR 573769 (CHERTHALA)
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0073 0702 0804 0891
0908 1835 2143 2799
2996 3346 3845 3920
3938 4538 5102 5652
6147 7027 7323 7546
8174 8350 9783
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
FN 476197 FO 476197
FP 476197 FS 476197
FT 476197 FU 476197
FV 476197 FW 476197
FX 476197 FY476197
FZ 476197
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
1419 1644 1645 4254
4535 5942 5947 6851
7527 7604 7625 8257
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0685 0963 1070 1176 1755
1773 4069 4483 5381 5484
5933 5971 6026 6328 6713
7074 7381 7506 7843 7924
8383 8626 8717 9192
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0442 0718 0784 0823 0842
0848 1086 1105 1113 1201
1428 1434 1603 1660 1774
1850 1883 1994 2045 2095
2188 2262 2620 2638 2712
2741 2781 2919 3004 3093
3161 3256 3278 3394 3467
3539 3565 3593 3613 3753
3803 3808 3860 4152 4156
4313 4425 4668 4696 5062
5198 5227 5237 5522 5683
5759 6158 6205 6228 6275
6306 6428 6480 6487 6576
6716 6820 6837 6848 6945
6965 7417 7486 7538 7552
7584 7609 7644 8164 8199
8216 8372 8373 8382 8457
8535 8663 8696 8697 8842
9287 9653 9785 9845 9945
9975
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0020 0068 0148 0167 0192
0300 0320 0341 0516 0584
0615 0641 0671 0738 0774
0803 0870 1014 1245 1292
1325 1613 1802 2006 2011
2078 2079 2092 2105 2113
2187 2196 2282 2405 2411
2558 2582 2661 2832 3029
3036 3130 3183 3198 3229
3232 3374 3501 3687 3745
3918 4511 4671 5023 5128
5132 5208 5273 5457 5473
5480 5494 5583 5941 5987
6025 6080 6358 6444 6482
6551 6763 6849 6861 6918
6925 6979 6997 7026 7032
7081 7142 7160 7178 7247
7259 7306 7462 7467 7482
7509 7639 7654 7811 7902
8063 8250 8425 8502 8526
8553 8555 8602 8619 8650
8736 8769 8975 8982 8986
9065 9099 9199 9208 9377
9481 9519 9522 9533 9568
9685 9786 9853 9878 9908
9976
