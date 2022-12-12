Home » News » India » LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-697 Result for December 12; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-697 Result for December 12; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win Win W-697 Lottery Result for Monday, December 12. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 10:34 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-697 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-697 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Win Win W-697 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-697 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-697 today on Monday, December 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-697 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 12.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

3468             3486            3648             3684

RELATED NEWS

3846             3864            4368             4386

4638             4683            4836             4863

6348             6384            6438             6483

6834             6843            8346             8364

8436             8463            8634             8643

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-697 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-697 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Advertisement

Check LIVE Updates of WIN WIN W-697 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of WIN WIN W-697 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of WIN WIN W-697 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 10:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos