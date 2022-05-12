LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-420 Winning Numbers for May 12; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-420 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-420 today on Thursday, May 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh
KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-420 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
- First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
- Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
- Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
- Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
- Sixth Prize: Rs 500
- Seventh Prize: Rs 100
TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS
3927 3972 3297 3279
3792 3729 9327 9372
9237 9273 9732 9723
2397 2379 2937 2973
2739 2793 7392 7329
7932 7923 7239 7293
HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-420 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-420 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-420 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya Plus KN-420 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Monsoon Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22
Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
- 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
- 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
- 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 500
Ticket prize: Rs 250
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.