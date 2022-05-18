Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-549 Winning Numbers for May 18; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-549 Winning Numbers for May 18; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-549 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-549 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Akshaya AK-549Sthree Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Wednesday, May 18 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:30 IST

KERALA AKSHAYA AK-549 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK-549 today on Wednesday, May 18 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA AKSHAYA AK-549 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500
  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

2735            2753            2375            2357

2573            2537            7235            7253

7325            7352            7523            7532

3275            3257            3725            3752

3527            3572            5273            5237

5723            5732             5327            5372

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-549 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-549 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-549 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-549 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

first published: May 18, 2022, 12:30 IST