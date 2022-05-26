LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-422 Winning Numbers for May 26; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-422 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-422 today on Thursday, May 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.
Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 Lakh.
KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-422 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
- First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
- Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
- Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
- Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
- Sixth Prize: Rs 500
- Seventh Prize: Rs 100
TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS
7158 7185 7518 7581
7815 7851 1758 1785
1578 1587 1875 1857
5718 5781 5178 5187
5871 5817 8715 8751
8175 8157 8571 8517
HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-422 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-422 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-422 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya Plus KN-422 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
