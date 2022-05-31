LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-315 Winning Numbers for May 31; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-315 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-315 today on Tuesday, May 31 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000.

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-315 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh Third Prize: Rs 5,000 Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000 Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 500 Seventh Prize: Rs 200 Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

4259 4295 4529 4592

4925 4952 2459 2495

2549 2594 2945 2954

5429 5492 5249 5294

5942 5924 9425 9452

9245 9254 9542 9524

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-315 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-315 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-315 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-315 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

