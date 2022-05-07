LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-548 Winning Numbers for May 7; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA KR-548 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-548 today on Saturday, May 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA KARUNYA KR-548 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

3457 3475 3547 3574

3745 3754 4357 4375

4537 4573 4735 4753

5347 5374 5437 5473

5734 5743 7345 7354

7435 7453 7534 7543

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-548 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-548 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-548 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-548 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

