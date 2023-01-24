Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-349 Winning Numbers for January 24; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-349 LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lucky draw result was declared by the Kerala state lottery department on Tuesday, January 24. The lucky draw was held by the government representatives at 3 p.m. at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner will take home a whopping sum of Rs 75 lakh, while the one in the second position will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-349 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 24.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

5749 5794 5479 5497

5974 5947 7549 7594

7459 7495 7954 7945

4579 4597 4759 4795

4957 4975 9574 9547

9754 9745 9457 9475

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-349 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1200 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-349 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, www.keralalottery.info, provides access to the Sthree Sakthi SS-349 lottery results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website. Interested individuals can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets at any Taluk lottery office in the state for Rs 40.

The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

CHECK STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalottery.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Access PDF by clicking the Download option in the top right corner of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Sthree Sakthi SS-349 lottery winners must go through the Kerala lottery results printed in the Kerala Government Gazette in order to confirm their numbers. You will have around 30 days to travel to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with your tickets and proof of identification to receive the winning amount.

