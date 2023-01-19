Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2022-23 BR-89 Result at 2 PM; First Prize Rs 16 Crore

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 13:08 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT CHART 2022-23 JACKPOT TODAY: It’s time for first bumper lottery of the year by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The winner of the Christmas New Year Bumper 2022-2023 BR-89 stand a chance to win upto Rs 16 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 400. This BR-89 ticket draw will be held today on Thursday, January 19 at 2 pm. Read More
The first prize is common to all series, which means there will be only one winner amongst all the series. The winner will take home the grand prize worth Rs 16 crore. The agent’s commission deducted from this prize money will be around Rs 1.6 crore.
There are 10 series in the BR-89 ticket draw in the Christmas New Year Bumper Draw. These include XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, and XL. There are a total of 90 lakh tickets, each of which costs Rs 400. This comes from the face value of Rs 312.50 plus 28% GST.
There are a total of 3,88,840 prizes. The prize structure of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw is dependent on these series.
There will be 31 winners in total, with a total cash price of Rs 36 crore Rs 20 lakh. It will be divided with the first prize winner taking Rs 16 crore, the second prize winners dividing Rs 10 crore amongst themselves. The third prize winners will take home one lakh each.
003 004 025 039 044 051 059
076 091 098 139 141 146 150
157 172 183 201 211 302 318
320 321 332 334 335 351 365
375 378 385 395 400 414 434
468 489 494 506 533 551 646
664 692 734 740 745 756 759
766 769 795 821 837 850 873
900 918 955 999
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 today on Thursday, January 19 at 2 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The cost of one ticket is Rs 400. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 16 crore, while the 10 people with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 1 crore each. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates here from 2 pm as and when it is announced.
003 004 025 039
044 051 059 076
091 098 139 141
146 150 157 172
183 201 211 302
318 320 321 332
334 335 351 365
375 378 385 395
400 414 434 468
489 494 506 533
551 646 664 692
734 740 745 756
759 766 769 795
821 837 850 873
900 918 955 999
There will be 31 winners in total, with a total cash price of Rs 36 crore Rs 20 lakh. It will be divided with the first prize winner taking Rs 16 crore, the second prize winners dividing Rs 10 crore amongst themselves. The third prize winners will take home one lakh each.
There are 10 series in the BR-89 ticket draw in the Christmas New Year Bumper Draw. These include XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, and XL. There are a total of 90 lakh tickets, each of which costs Rs 400. This comes from the face value of Rs 312.50 plus 28% GST.
ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security
There are a total of 3,88,840 prizes. The prize structure of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw is dependent on these series.
Read all the Latest India News here