Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2022-23 BR-89 Result at 2 PM; First Prize Rs 16 Crore

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: Here's guessing numbers for Thursday, January 19 bumper draw. Check Live Updates here from 2 pm as and when it is announced by the Kerala Lottery Department

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sunday, January 19: Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Result on january 19; You Can Win Rs 16 crore, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today, Kerala State Lottery Department, Kerala State Lottery, Xmas New Year Bumper Draw, Lottery

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 13:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT CHART 2022-23 JACKPOT TODAY: It’s time for first bumper lottery of the year by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The winner of the Christmas New Year Bumper 2022-2023 BR-89 stand a chance to win upto Rs 16 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 400. This BR-89 ticket draw will be held today on Thursday, January 19 at 2 pm. Read More

Jan 19, 2023 13:05 IST

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: Watch LIVE on YouTube. Here's The Link

Jan 19, 2023 13:04 IST

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: First Prize Winner to get Rs 16 Crore

The first prize is common to all series, which means there will be only one winner amongst all the series. The winner will take home the grand prize worth Rs 16 crore. The agent’s commission deducted from this prize money will be around Rs 1.6 crore.

Jan 19, 2023 13:04 IST

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: Prize Structure

There are 10 series in the BR-89 ticket draw in the Christmas New Year Bumper Draw. These include XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, and XL. There are a total of 90 lakh tickets, each of which costs Rs 400. This comes from the face value of Rs 312.50 plus 28% GST.

There are a total of 3,88,840 prizes. The prize structure of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw is dependent on these series.

Jan 19, 2023 13:03 IST

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: Rs 36 Crore up for grab

There will be 31 winners in total, with a total cash price of Rs 36 crore Rs 20 lakh. It will be divided with the first prize winner taking Rs 16 crore, the second prize winners dividing Rs 10 crore amongst themselves. The third prize winners will take home one lakh each.

Jan 19, 2023 13:03 IST

Jan 19, 2023 13:03 IST

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery Lucky Draw: Check LIVE UPDATES of Result Here From 2 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 today on Thursday, January 19 at 2 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The cost of one ticket is Rs 400. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 16 crore, while the 10 people with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 1 crore each. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates here from 2 pm as and when it is announced.

Every member participating in the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw holds a chance to win some exciting cash prizes.

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

