Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-29 Winning Numbers for December 21; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-29 Lottery for Wednesday, December 21. Check prize money details and how to check, claim it

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 11:04 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-29 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-29 will get Rs 1 crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-29 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-29 will get Rs 1 crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-29 today on Wednesday, December 21 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-29 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 21.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

7509        7590         7059           7095

7950        7905         5709           5790

5079        5097         5970           5907

0759        0795         0579           0597

0975        0957         9750           9705

9570         9507        9075           9057

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-29 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-29 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-29 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-29 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-29 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published: December 21, 2022, 11:04 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 11:04 IST
