Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-30 Winning Numbers for December 28; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-30 today on Wednesday, December 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 GUESSING NUMBERS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-30 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-30 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

