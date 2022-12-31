Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Karunya KR-582 Winning Numbers for December 31; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-582 today on Saturday, December 31 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
0596 0569 0956 0965
0659 0695 5096 5069
5906 5960 5609 5690
9056 9065 9506 9560
9605 9650 6059 6095
6509 6590 6905 6950
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-582 LOTTERY RESULT?
Participants of Karunya KR-582 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya KR-582 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
- Draw number: BR 89
- Cost of ticket: Rs 400
- First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
- Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
- Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh.
