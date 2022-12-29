Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-452 Winning Numbers for December 29; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-452 Winning Numbers for December 29; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-452 Result for Thursday, December 29. Check winning numbers for December 28 and December 29 here

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 12:24 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-452 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-452 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-452 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-452 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-452 today on Thursday, December 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 29.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

9673         9637        9763         9736

RELATED NEWS

9367         9376        6973         6937

6793         6739        6397         6379

7963         7936        7693         7639

7396         7369        3967         3976

3697         3679        3796         3769

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 LOTTERY FOR DECEMBER 28

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

Advertisement

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-452 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-452 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 12:24 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 12:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sonnalli Seygall Heats Things Up In Hot Cutout Pink Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Is A Sight To Behold In White Bodysuit In Sunkissed Photos, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures