LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Winning Numbers for December 20; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-344 today on Tuesday, December 20 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 20.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2357 2375 2537 2573
2735 2753 3257 3275
3527 3572 3725 3752
5237 5273 5327 5372
5723 5732 7235 7253
7325 7352 7523 7532
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
- Draw number: BR 89
- Cost of ticket: Rs 400
- First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
- Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
- Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
