Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-700 Winning Numbers for January 2; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-700 today on Monday, January 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-700 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:
9621 9612 9261 9216
9162 9126 6921 6912
6291 6219 6192 6129
2961 2916 2691 2619
2196 2169 1962 1926
1692 1629 1296 1269
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-700 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-700 LOTTERY RESULT?
Participants of Win-Win W-700 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Win-Win W-700 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
- Draw number: BR 89
- Cost of ticket: Rs 400
- First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
- Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
- Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
