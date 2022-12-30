Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-309 Winning Numbers for December 30; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-309 Winning Numbers for December 30; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-309 lucky draw for Friday, December 30. Check prize money details and how to check, claim it

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 11:31 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-309 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-309 will get Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-309 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-309 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-309 today on Friday, December 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-309 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

9673          9637           9763            9736

9367          9376           6973            6937

6793          6739           6397            6379

7963          7936           7693            7639

7396          7369           3967            3976

3697           3679          3796            3769

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-309 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-309 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Nirmal NR-309 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-309 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

first published: December 30, 2022, 11:29 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 11:31 IST
