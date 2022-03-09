LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK- 539 Winning Numbers for March 9; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA AKSHAYA AK- 539 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK- 539 for Wednesday, March 9. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The lucky number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AA 253312.

Check the full list of winning numbers below:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AA 253312

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AL 621919

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AA 312327 AB 133429

AC 663279 AD 345522

AE 752712 AF 482381

AG 787796 AH 912553

AJ 104713 AK 840756

AL 821660 AM 643039

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AB 253312 AC 253312

AD 253312 AE 253312

AF 253312 AG 253312

AH 253312 AJ 253312

AK 253312 AL 253312

AM 253312

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

1561 2224 4146

4398 4953 4993

5370 6443 7153

7359 7622 8020

8160 8193 8278

8533 8714 9804

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1494 1968 3068

5661 6018 6689

9036

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0494 0554 1014

1017 1512 1579

2306 3576 3742

4079 4144 4390

4442 4540 4935

6047 6368 6416

6859 7021 7071

7227 7450 7812

8407

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0149 0175 0614

0633 0642 0859

0938 0974 1249

1377 1390 1470

1674 1712 1888

1950 2082 2156

2276 2356 2397

2406 2452 2639

2659 2718 2744

2782 2931 3144

3277 3532 3935

4314 4352 4424

4717 4746 4922

5032 5090 5353

5447 5489 5654

5765 5965 6078

6084 6229 6284

6393 6563 6779

6894 7106 7362

7431 7594 7763

7880 7902 8077

8126 8500 8563

8876 8893 9140

9526 9568 9716

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0174 0186 0364

0424 0652 0674

1039 1094 1294

1395 1437 1694

1727 1745 1795

2002 2079 2141

2216 2244 2319

2500 2519 2578

2595 2619 2742

2749 2818 2819

2839 2985 3260

3342 3373 3509

3668 3740 4021

4087 4110 4189

4195 4339 4376

4377 4419 4456

4511 4570 4647

4779 4868 4951

5019 5078 5097

5242 5290 5546

5698 5699 5788

5876 5922 6062

6348 6391 6411

6449 6455 6511

6521 6523 6546

6602 6658 6672

6688 6914 7017

7023 7297 7298

7419 7674 7770

7810 7990 8028

8197 8295 8413

8421 8437 8450

8482 8511 8701

8730 8806 8884

8918 9035 9042

9075 9236 9277

9378 9401 9402

9453 9500 9606

9682 9793 9806

9810 9827 9927

9928 9948 9989

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK- 539 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 ON MARCH 20

The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 on Sunday, March 20.

The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

