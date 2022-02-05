LIVE: Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-535 Guessing Numbers for February 5; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

>KERALA KARUNYA KR-535 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-535 today on Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

7356 7365 7536 7563

7635 7653 3756 3765

3576 3567 3675 3657

5736 5763 5376 5367

5673 5637 6735 6753

6375 6357 6573 6537

HOW TO CHECK KERALA Karunya KR-535 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-535 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-535 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-535 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

>PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

>LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

>A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

>CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 IN MARCH

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 in March.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

>MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

>WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

>THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

>FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

>SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

