Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 Result on Sunday, March 20 at 2 PM; You Can Win Rs 6 Crore!

KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR 84 RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lottery on Sunday, March 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Each ticket of Summer Bumper Lottery BR84, which is priced for Rs 200, can guide its winners to prizes of upto Rs 6 crores. Notably, the lucky draw will be pulled out in 5 Series SA, SB, SC, SD, SE.

Kerala Summer Bumper BR-84 Lottery: Prize structure

The individual who bags the first prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery BR 84 will be awarded a life-changing sum of Rs. 6 crores, while securing the second spot in the winning list will bring Rs. 25 lakh to the winner. The third and fourth spot winners of the Summer Bumper Lottery BR 84 will receive Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

The remaining prizes of March 20, Summer Bumper Lottery BR 84 are:

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 2,000

7th Prize: Rs. 1,000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

A consolation prize of Rs. 1 lakh will also be given out to 4 lucky winner of Sunday’s Bumper lottery.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw here from 2 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

The next chance to test your luck in the Kerala bumper lottery will come three months later, on June 26, 2022.

