Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-582 Winning Numbers for January 8; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-582 lottery for Sunday, January 8. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 10:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-582 Today Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-582 will get Rs 70 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-582 today on Sunday, January 8 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-582 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 08.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

1479             1497           1749             1794

1947             1974           4179             4197

4719              4791          4917             4971

7149              7194          7419             7491

7914              7941          9147             9174

9417              9471          9714             9741

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-582 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-582 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-582 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-582 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

