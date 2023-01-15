Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-583 Winning Numbers for January 15; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-583 Winning Numbers for January 15; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-583 lottery for Sunday, January 15. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 11:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-583 Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-583 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-583 Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-583 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Akshaya AK-583 lucky draw for Sunday, January 15. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the 2nd prize holder will receive Rs. 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will be given Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-583 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

3194             3149           3914           3941

3419             3491           1394            1349

1934             1943           1439           1493

9314             9341           9134           9143

9431             9413           4319            4391

4139             4193           4931            4913

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-583 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-583 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-583 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in Akshaya AK-583 can view the results by visiting the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info/. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit https://www.keralalottery.info/

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Akshaya AK-583 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their winning tickets. If they discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON JANUARY 19, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on January 19, 2022:

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published: January 15, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: January 15, 2023, 11:11 IST
