Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-584 Winning Numbers for January 22; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA AKSHAYA AK-584 LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Following the daily procedure, the Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the Akshaya AK-584 lucky draw for Sunday, January 22. The government representatives conducted the lucky draw at 3 p.m. at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a huge prize money of Rs 1 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs . The third-place winners will be given the amount Rs . Players participating in the Kerala Lottery should be aware that the entire lottery game was overseen by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-584 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 22.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8930 8903 8390 8309

8093 8039 9830 9803

9380 9308 9083 9038

3890 3809 3980 3908

3089 3098 0893 0839

0983 0938 0389 0398

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-584 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-584 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs.

3rd Prize: Rs.

4th Prize: Rs.

5th Prize: Rs.

6th Prize: Rs.

7th Prize: Rs.

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-584 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Akshaya AK-584 lottery can view the results by visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website. If you’re interested in playing the lottery, tickets can be purchased for Rs 40 each at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three notable lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Akshaya AK-584 draw must check the Kerala lottery results listed in the Kerala Government Gazette in order to confirm the validity of their winning tickets. If they discover their ticket number in the published gazette, then the players have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

