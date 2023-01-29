KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The Akshaya AK-585 lucky draw results for Sunday, January 29, have been released by the Kerala state lottery department in accordance with daily protocol. Government representatives conducted the lucky draw at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. The first-place winner will earn a cash prize of Rs. 70 lakh, and the second-place winner will get Rs. 5 lakh. The third-place participant will receive Rs 1 lakh in prize money. Players in the Kerala Lottery should be aware that independent judges oversaw the entire lottery game.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-585 GUESSING NUMBERS

To be updated soon

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-585 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-585 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lotterie website.

Step 2: Choose “Lottery Result."

STEP 3: A fresh page will open. Choose “View."

STEP 4: Click the Download button in the top right corner of the page to open the PDF.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-585 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, www.keralalottery.info, to check the Akshaya AK-585 lottery results. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. At any Taluk lottery office in the state, you can buy tickets for Rs 40 each if you’re interested in participating in the lottery. The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Kattappana (Idukki district), Punalur (Kollam district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Akshaya AK-585 lottery must authenticate the validity of their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to present their tickets and identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

