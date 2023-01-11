Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF 32 Lucky Numbers for January 11; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Following the daily routine, the Kerala state lottery department announced the result for Fifty Fifty FF-32 lucky draw for Wednesday, January 11. It was held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakhs. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000.

Those who are interested in playing Kerala Lottery should note that the draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-32 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: Result at 3 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-32 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-32 LOTTERY RESULTS?

If you have applied for Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-32, you can view the results by visiting the official website of the state’s lottery department, which is www.keralalotteries.com.

These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette, in addition to the website. Interested candidates can enter the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW YOU CAN CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-32 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their winning tickets. If they discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.

