Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-34 Winning Numbers for January 25; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-34 Winning Numbers for January 25; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-34 lottery for Wednesday, January 26. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 13:27 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-34 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-34 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-34: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-34 lucky draw held on Wednesday, January 25. The government representatives conducted the lucky draw at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner will receive a sum of Rs 1 crore, and the second-place winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winners will receive Rs 5,000 in cash. Players in the Kerala Lottery should be aware that independent judges monitor the entire lottery game. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-34 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 25.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2740            2704          2470           2407

2074           2047           7240           7204

7420           7402          7024           7042

4270           4207          4720            4702

4027           4072          0274            0247

0724           0742          0427            0472

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-34 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-34 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-34 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Fifty Fifty FF-34 lottery game can examine the results by visiting the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. In addition to the website, these results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to play the lottery, you can buy tickets for Rs 40 apiece at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) lottery offices stand out.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Fifty Fifty-FF-34 draw must authenticate the validity of their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to travel to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette.

About the Author

News Desk

first published: January 25, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 13:27 IST
