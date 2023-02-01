KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: According to the daily schedule, the Kerala state lottery department has released the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-35 lucky draw that was held on February 1. In Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction at the Gorky Bhavan, the government representatives organised the lucky draw at 3 PM. The winner in the first place will be awarded a sizeable sum of Rs 1 crore, and the winner in second place will receive Rs 10 lakh. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 will be given to the third-place winner. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

FIFTY FIFTY FF- 35 LOTTERY: WINNERS LIST

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FA 469188 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED YASEEN

Agency No.: T 2441

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FB 481178 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V

Agency No.: T 5281

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0418 0844 1467 2180 2308 3716 3718 4693 5121 5663 5689 5861 5944 6103 6154 6632 6714 7027 7527 8633 8695 9160 9531

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FB 469188 FC 469188

FD 469188 FE 469188

FF 469188 FG 469188

FH 469188 FJ 469188

FK 469188 FL 469188

FM 469188

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0295 1253 2482 3680 3763 4825 5325 7891 8370 8506 8992 9083

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

2122 0930 8310 3284 5163 7004 6835 9680 6921 8231 1447 3591 0914 4055 0161 9282 7924 3206

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0060 0076 0191 0211 0323 0377 0421 0910 1012 1224 1304 1402 1519 1658 1718 1771 1777 1800 1857 1928 2118 2124 2248 2302 2374 2430 2443 2487 2712 2875 3528 3597 3691 3796 3921 4129 4134 4246 4263 4266 4291 4386 4415 4417 4495 4497 4588 4809 4831 4925 4955 5090 5266 5395 5475 5511 5674 5713 5839 5895 6047 6276 6441 6693 6715 6771 6813 6825 6838 6935 6972 6986 7020 7135 7189 7238 7306 7438 7508 7685 7697 7756 7968 8186 8352 8402 8494 9066 9155 9198 9213 9436 9451 9627 9935 9969

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0302 0401 0516 0598 0682 0691 0740 0903 1011 1126 1157 1329 1363 1390 1399 1416 1765 1776 1859 1958 1961 2127 2326 2415 2420 2471 2474 2556 2713 2767 2833 2930 2981 3041 3086 3109 3179 3271 3296 3313 3455 3495 3557 3628 3974 3993 4041 4092 4141 4143 4354 4496 4557 4617 4773 4977 5016 5057 5184 5220 5261 5337 5349 5447 5454 5462 5472 5485 5488 5557 5585 5747 5755 5805 5873 6105 6131 6142 6174 6386 6427 6536 6643 6730 6951 6984 7086 7090 7100 7124 7195 7241 7283 7467 7479 7515 7581 7804 7822 7849 7877 7963 8010 8041 8109 8157 8210 8228 8301 8313 8343 8392 8496 8618 8807 8851 8943 9002 9087 9115 9132 9169 9375 9634 9639 9841

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-35 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Open www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the top right corner of the page and click the Download icon.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-35 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Fifty Fifty FF-35 lottery can check the results by going to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at https://keralalotteries.com. Addiontianlly, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to play the lottery, you can do so at any Taluk lottery office in the state for Rs 40 per ticket. Lottery offices in Kerala stand out in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

By comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette, the winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-35 draw must verify the authenticity of their winning tickets. If they locate their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to present their tickets and identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

