Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-36 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-36 lottery for Wednesday, February 8. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 12:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-36 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-36 will get Rs 1 crore.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-36 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-36 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-36 lucky draw of Wednesday, February 8. The government representatives staged the lucky draw at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, which is close to Bakery Junction. The first-place winner will receive a substantial sum of Rs 1 crore, and the second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive prize money of Rs 5,000. Lottery players should know that the Kerala Lottery is constantly monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-36 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 08.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

0259             0295            0529            0592

0925             0952            2059            2095

2509             2590            2905            2950

5029             5092            5209            5290

5902             5920            9025            9052

9205             9250            9502            9520

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-36 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-36 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the page’s top right corner and click the Download symbol.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-36 LOTTERY RESULTS?

  1. Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info to view the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-36 lottery.
  2. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these findings.
  3. You can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state if you want to play the lottery.
  4. Kerala’s Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three main lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-36 draw must confirm the validity of their winning tickets by comparing them to the Kerala lottery results announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to bring their tickets and identity cards to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram if they can find their ticket number in the published gazette.

first published: February 08, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 12:38 IST
