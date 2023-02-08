KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-36 lucky draw of Wednesday, February 8. The government representatives staged the lucky draw at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, which is close to Bakery Junction. The first-place winner will receive a substantial sum of Rs 1 crore, and the second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive prize money of Rs 5,000. Lottery players should know that the Kerala Lottery is constantly monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-36 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 08.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

0259 0295 0529 0592

0925 0952 2059 2095

2509 2590 2905 2950

5029 5092 5209 5290

5902 5920 9025 9052

9205 9250 9502 9520

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-36 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-36 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the page’s top right corner and click the Download symbol.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-36 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info to view the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-36 lottery. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these findings. You can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state if you want to play the lottery. Kerala’s Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three main lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-36 draw must confirm the validity of their winning tickets by comparing them to the Kerala lottery results announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to bring their tickets and identity cards to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram if they can find their ticket number in the published gazette.

