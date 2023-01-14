Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Karunya KR-584 Winning Numbers for January 14; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Karunya KR-584 lucky draw for Saturday, January 14. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the 2nd prize holder will receive Rs. 5,00,000. The 3rd prize winners will be given Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-584 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

9382 9328 9832 9823

9238 9283 3982 3928

3892 3829 3298 3289

8932 8923 8392 8329

8293 8239 2938 2983

2398 2389 2893 2839

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-584 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH

Agent Name:



WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

Agent Name:



WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-584 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-584 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in Karunya KR-584 can view the results by visiting the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info/. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit https://www.keralalottery.info/

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Karunya KR-584 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their winning tickets. If they discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON JANUARY 19, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on January 19, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

