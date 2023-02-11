Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-588 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-588 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-588 lottery for Saturday, February 11. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 14:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-588 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-588 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Karunya Lottery No. KR-585 lucky draw results for Saturday, February 11 have been made public by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw was held at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, which is near Bakery Junction. The first-place lottery ticket winner will be awarded prize money of Rs 80 lakh, and the second-place ticket is worth Rs 5 lakh. Winners in third place will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The lottery players are requested to cross-check their winning numbers with those listed in the Kerala Government Gazette and to submit their tickets for redemption within 30 days of receiving them.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-588 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 11.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

RELATED NEWS

9053           9035        9503          9530

9305           9350        0953          0935

0593           0539        0395          0359

5903           5930        5093          5039

5390           5309       3905           3950

3095          3059       3590            3509

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-588 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Winning Number for 1st Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-588 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-588 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Results for the Karunya Lottery No. KR-588 can be viewed on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department atwww.keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Government Gazette has these results as well. Any Taluk lottery office in the state would sell you a lottery ticket for Rs 40 if you want to place a wager. Kerala has three lottery offices: Kattappana (Idukki district) Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Next, choose ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: When a new page appears, click the ‘View’ button.

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the top right corner of the page and click the Download icon.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Kerala lottery results, which are available in the Kerala Government Gazette, must first be checked by the winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-588 draw. You have thirty days to attend the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram if your ticket number appears in the Gazette with your identification and ticket.

first published: February 11, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 14:01 IST
