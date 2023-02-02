KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Karunya Plus KN-455 lucky draw results for Thursday, February 2 were announced by the Kerala state lottery department. It was organised near the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The winner of the first prize will take home a sizable sum of Rs 80 lakhs, and the runner-up ticket will win Rs 10 lakhs. The third-place winner will be given Rs 1 lakh. Independent judges monitored the entire lottery game. Check the complete list below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-455 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

1574 1547 1754 1745

1457 1475 5174 5147

5714 5741 5417 5471

7154 7145 7514 7541

7415 7451 4157 4175

4517 4571 4715 4751

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-455 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-455 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: View the PDF by clicking the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-455 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in Karunya Plus KN-455 can access the results at www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested individuals can enter the lottery by purchasing Rs 40 lottery tickets from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-455 draw must verify their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the participants see their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification to claim the prize money.

