KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-37 lucky draw, which was conducted on February 15 in accordance with the daily schedule, have been released by the Kerala state lottery department. At the Gorky Bhavan, which is adjacent to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the government representatives held the lucky draw at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The winner in the first place will receive a sizeable sum of Rs 1 crore, and the winner in second place will get Rs 10 lakh. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 will be given to the third-place winner. Lottery players should be informed that the Kerala Lottery game was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-37 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.02.2023 Lottery

4319 4391 4139 4193

4931 4913 3419 3491

3149 3194 3941 3914

1439 1493 1349 1394

1943 1934 9431 9413

9341 9314 9143 9134

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-37 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Winning Number for 1st Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-37 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Open www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the top right corner of the page and click the Download sign.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-37 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the Fifty Fifty FF-37 lottery results, go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. Additionally, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to play the lottery, a ticket costs Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the region.

The three primary lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

By comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette, the winners of the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-37 lucky draw must verify the legitimacy of their winning tickets.

If they can locate their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to bring their tickets and proof of identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

