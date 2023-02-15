KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-37 lucky draw, which was conducted on February 15 in accordance with the daily schedule, have been released by the Kerala state lottery department. At the Gorky Bhavan, which is adjacent to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the government representatives held the lucky draw at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
The winner in the first place will receive a sizeable sum of Rs 1 crore, and the winner in second place will get Rs 10 lakh. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 will be given to the third-place winner. Lottery players should be informed that the Kerala Lottery game was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-37 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.02.2023 Lottery
4319 4391 4139 4193
4931 4913 3419 3491
3149 3194 3941 3914
1439 1493 1349 1394
1943 1934 9431 9413
9341 9314 9143 9134
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-37 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3 PM: Winning Number for 1st Prize
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-37 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?
STEP 1: Open www.keralalotteries.com.
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’
STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’
STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the top right corner of the page and click the Download sign.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-37 LOTTERY RESULTS?
To check the Fifty Fifty FF-37 lottery results, go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. Additionally, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to play the lottery, a ticket costs Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the region.
The three primary lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
By comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette, the winners of the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-37 lucky draw must verify the legitimacy of their winning tickets.
If they can locate their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to bring their tickets and proof of identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.
