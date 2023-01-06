Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-310 Winning Numbers for January 6; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-310 today on Friday, January 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-310 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

0417 0471 0147 0174

0741 0714 4017 4071

4107 4170 4701 4710

1047 1074 1407 1470

1704 1740 7041 7014

7401 7410 7104 7140

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-310 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-310 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-310 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-310 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

