Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-310 Winning Numbers for January 6; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-310 Winning Numbers for January 6; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-310 lottery for Friday, January 6. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 09:59 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-310 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-310 will get Rs 70 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-310 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-310 will get Rs 70 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-310 today on Friday, January 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-310 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

0417             0471           0147             0174

RELATED NEWS

0741             0714           4017             4071

4107             4170           4701             4710

1047            1074           1407              1470

1704            1740           7041             7014

7401            7410           7104              7140

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-310 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-310 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-310 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Advertisement

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Advertisement

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-310 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 06, 2023, 09:59 IST
last updated: January 06, 2023, 09:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ranbir-Shraddha, Varun-Janhvi, Shah Rukh-Taapsee, Vijay-Tamannaah: 10 Fresh On-Screen Pairs To Look Forward To In 2023

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Ultra Glam In Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Looks In Sequins