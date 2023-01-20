Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-312 Winning Numbers for January 20; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA NIRMAL NR-312 LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE UPDATE: The Nirmal NR-313 lucky draw results for Friday, January 20 were released by the Kerala state lottery department. The lottery was conducted at 3 pm by the government representatives at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lucky winner of the first prize will be awarded a sum of Rs 70 lakh, while the second-place winner will be given the amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game was monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-312 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 20.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7912 7921 7192 7129

7291 7219 9712 9721

9172 9127 9271 9217

1792 1729 1972 1927

1279 1297 2791 2719

2971 2917 2179 2197

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-312

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH: Result at 3 PM

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be announced

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-312 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-312 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department to view the results. In addition to the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. At any Taluk lottery office in the state, interested candidates can enter the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each. Three lottery offices in Kerala are: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalottery.info

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

The lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette must be checked by the Nirmal NR-312 draw winners to verify their winning tickets. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to claim the prize by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here