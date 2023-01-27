KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department announced the Nirmal NR-313 lucky draw results for Friday, January 27. The lottery game was conducted by the government officials at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan, adjacent to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner of the first prize will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh, and the winner of second place will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will get Rs 1 lakh in prize money. Independent judges monitored the entire lottery game. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

2418 2481 2148 2184

2841 2814 4218 4281

4128 4182 4821 4812

1248 1284 1428 1482

1824 1842 8241 8214

8421 8412 8124 8142

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-313 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the results, go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.com. In addition to the website, these results are made available through the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery can be entered by interested candidates by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 apiece at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, Kattappana (Idukki district), Punalur (Kollam district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the notable lottery offices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Advertisement

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalottery.com

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Access the PDF by clicking the Download symbol in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Nirmal NR-313 draw winners must check the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify their winning tickets. They have 30 days to claim the prize if they find their ticket number in the published gazette by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here