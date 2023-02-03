KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Nirmal NR-314 Lottery lucky draw results for Friday, February 3 have been announced by the Kerala State lottery department. The lucky draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction at Thiruvananthapuram. Today’s weekly lottery ticket’s first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakhs each for the Nirmal NR-314 lottery ticket. The prize winners are advised to cross-check the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrendered the ticket within 30 days.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NE 872135 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: K L VAGHESE

Agency No.: R 7298

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NM 927728 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: I ALLAPPICHA

Agency No.: P 4339

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NA 261997 NB 971068

NC 960043 ND 807969

NE 462195 NF 915088

NG 435200 NH 134335

NJ 572828 NK 708999

NL 240505 NM 928079

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NA 872135 NB 872135

NC 872135 ND 872135

NF 872135 NG 872135

NH 872135 NJ 872135

NK 872135 NL 872135

NM 872135

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

Advertisement

0311 0653 1485 1819 1943 2341 2651 2731 3008 4629 5714 5840 5931 6144 6241 7206 7346 7722

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

Advertisement

0086 0797 0887 1972 1993 2006 2052 2736 3440 3540 3865 4162 4667 5715 5848 5947 6271 6298 6306 6745 6798 7121 7227 7297 7450 7979 8006 8060 8625 8796 8952 9164 9406 9559 9655 9832

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

Advertisement

0027 0064 0147 0187 0317 0429 0663 1093 1187 1358 1600 1858 1887 1934 1990 2016 2037 2291 2307 2654 2656 2728 2734 2852 2912 2966 3014 3057 3358 3610 3707 3760 3922 4037 4169 4232 4239 4241 4286 4465 4507 4905 4927 5112 5124 5273 5459 5792 5889 5917 6105 6323 6347 6655 6795 6869 6873 6951 7210 7233 7265 7522 7527 7595 7604 7763 7850 7881 8179 8184 8332 8485 8588 8846 9356 9390 9469 9603 9919

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0066 0153 0197 0227 0322 0425 0456 0535 0569 0704 0823 0917 1097 1278 1314 1332 1453 1578 1690 1773 1835 1901 1956 2154 2233 2242 2388 2423 2519 2568 2591 2665 2686 2761 3087 3142 3157 3186 3384 3390 3400 3438 3472 3495 3511 3513 3766 3819 3868 3875 3914 3949 4008 4039 4186 4204 4215 4342 4347 4400 4408 4427 4515 4552 4770 4989 5052 5293 5312 5403 5463 5752 5851 5883 5884 5911 6119 6303 6328 6411 6641 6668 6757 6803 6834 6985 7024 7051 7438 7496 7520 7524 7688 7734 7864 8039 8116 8134 8192 8231 8285 8309 8315 8500 8709 8754 8856 8872 8994 9033 9040 9120 9242 9284 9285 9333 9372 9452 9533 9535 9620 9661

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-314

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit the site www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Now, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: As a new page opens up, click on ‘View.’

STEP 4: You can now view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official website of the Kerala Lottery department is www.keralalotteries.com, where participants of Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 can access the results. One can also find these results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in placing your wager, you can buy a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. For the unversed, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 draw must first verify their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number is published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure you carry your ticket and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here