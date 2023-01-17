Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-348 Winning Numbers for January 17; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-348 LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Following the daily routine, the Kerala state lottery department announced the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lucky draw on Tuesday, January 17. The lucky draw was conducted at 3 pm by the government representatives at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh whereas the second-place winner will be eligible to get Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive a Rs 5 thousand prize. Players who are interested in the Kerala Lottery should be aware that the entire lottery game is monitored by independent judges to ensure a free and fair process. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-348 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 17.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2345 2354 2435 2453

2534 2543 3245 3254

3425 3452 3524 3542

4235 4253 4325 4352

4523 4532 5234 5243

5324 5342 5423 5432

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-348 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: To be updated at 3 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-348 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-348 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Players of the Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery can view the results by visiting www.keralalottery.com, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Anyone can partcipate in the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three notable lottery offices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit https://www.keralalottery.com/

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: By selecting the Download button in the top right corner of the page, you can access PDF.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

To verify their winning tickets, Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery winners must consult the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to claim the prize by visiting the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be taking place on 19 January 2023. Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

