KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-351 lucky draw results were released by the Kerala state lottery department on Tuesday, February 7. The lucky draw is conducted by government representatives and is taken place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. A huge amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the first-place winner, while Rs 10 lakh will go to the runner-up. Rs 5,000 will be given to the third ranker. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-351 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 07.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2953 2935 2593 2539

2395 2359 9253 9235

9523 9532 9325 9352

5293 5239 5923 5932

5329 5392 3295 3259

3925 3952 3529 3592

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-351 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-351 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh 2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000 4th Prize: Rs 2,000 5th Prize: Rs 1,000 6th Prize: Rs 500 7th Prize: Rs 200 8th Prize: Rs 100 Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-351 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-351 lottery results on the official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalottery.info. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these results. Lottery players can purchase tickets for Rs 40 at any taluka lottery office in the state. Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices are located in the districts of Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

CHECK STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery website.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page to open the PDF file.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette must be checked by Sthree Sakthi SS-351 lottery winners to confirm their winning numbers. You would have roughly 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with your tickets and identification to collect your prizes.

