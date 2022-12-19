Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-698 Result For December 19; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-698 Result For December 19; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-698 Lottery Result for Monday, December 19. Check prize money details and how to check, claim it

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 08:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-698 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-698 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-698 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-698 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-698 today on Monday, December 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-698 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 19.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

5610          5601         5160            5106

RELATED NEWS

5061          5016         6510            6501

6150          6105         6051            6015

1560          1506         1650            1605

1056          1065         0561            0516

0651          0615         0156            0165

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-698 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-698 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Win-Win W-698 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Advertisement

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-698 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 19, 2022, 08:52 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 08:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neena Gupta Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday In White Chiffon Saree Is A Sight For Sore Eyes, Check Out The Diva's Most Glorious Ethnic Wear Looks