Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-701 Lucky Numbers for January 9; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-701 Lucky Numbers for January 9; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-701 lottery for Monday, January 9. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 10:40 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-701 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-701 will get Rs 75 Lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-701 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-701 will get Rs 75 Lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-701 today on Monday, January 9 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-701 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 09.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7345           7354            7435            7453

RELATED NEWS

7534           7543            3745            3754

3475           3457            3574            3547

4735           4753            4375            4357

4573           4537            5734            5743

5374           5347            5473            5437

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-701 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

Advertisement

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-701 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-701 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-701 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 09, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 10:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Flaunts Toned Figure In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week