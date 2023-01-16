Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-702 Winning Numbers for January 16; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA WIN-WIN W-702 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: According to the daily procedure, the Win-Win W-702 lucky draw results for Monday, January 16 were released by the Kerala state lottery department. The lucky draw was conducted by government representatives at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winner of the first prize will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh whereas the second-place winner will be given Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The lottery game procedure was monitored by independent judges to ensure a fair process. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-702 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 16.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2091 2019 2901 2910

2109 2190 0291 0219

0921 0912 0129 0192

9201 9210 9021 9012

9120 9102 1209 1290

1029 1092 1920 1902

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-702 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: To be updated at 3:05 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-702 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-702 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of the Win-Win W-702 lottery game can log on to www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department to view the results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette, in addition to the website. Anyone can enter the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Three lottery offices are notable in Kerala: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit https://www.keralalotteries.com/

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Win-Win W-702 lottery game can confirm the winning numbers from the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number matches the lucky numbers in the published gazette, participants must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days to claim the prize. They are required to carry their original ticket and ID proof to confirm their identification.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here