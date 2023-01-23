Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-703 Winning Numbers for January 23; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-703 Winning Numbers for January 23; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-703 lottery for Monday, January 23. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-703 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-703 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-703 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-703 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA WIN-WIN W-703 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The Win-Win W-703 lucky draw results for Monday, January 23 were made public by the Kerala state lottery department. The lottery game was conducted by the government representatives at 3 p.m. at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner will be awarded a sizable sum of Rs 75 lakh, while the second-place winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The winner in third place will get Rs 1 lakh. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-703 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 23.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2198        2189         2918          2981

2819        2891         1298          1289

1928        1982         1829          1892

9218        9281          9128         9182

9821        9812          8219         8291

8129        8192          8921         8912

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-703 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-703 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-703 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Win-Win W-703 lottery game can view the results by visiting www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Candidates can purchase tickets for Rs 40 each at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the notable lottery offices.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalottery.info and register.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Access the PDF by clicking the Download icon in the top right corner of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Win-Win W-703 lottery must verify their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you find your ticket number, you will get 30 days to claim the prize by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Don’t forget to carry your tickets and identification proof.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published: January 23, 2023, 11:44 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 11:44 IST
