Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-705 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-705 lottery for Monday, February 6. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-705 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-705 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 lucky draw results were announced on Monday, February 6, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Government representatives held the lottery game at 3 p.m. at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The first winner will receive a huge sum of Rs 75 lakh, while the second-place winner will get Rs 5 lakh. A cash award of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the third-place winner. The lottery game was monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-705 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

1273           1237           1723            1732

1327           1372           2173            2137

2713           2731           2317            2371

7123           7132           7213           7231

7312           7321           3127           3172

3217           3271           3712           3721

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-705 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-705 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-705 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Players in the Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 lottery can examine the results by going to https://keralalotteries.com, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these findings. Candidates may purchase tickets at any Taluk lottery office in the state for Rs 40. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Register at www.keralalottery.info

Step 2: Select “Lottery Result."

Step 3: A new page will open. Select “View."

STEP 4: Download the PDF by clicking the ‘Download’ option in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 must verify their wins by comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to travel to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity card if they find their ticket number in the published gazette.

first published: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 11:42 IST
