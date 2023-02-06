KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 lucky draw results were announced on Monday, February 6, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Government representatives held the lottery game at 3 p.m. at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The first winner will receive a huge sum of Rs 75 lakh, while the second-place winner will get Rs 5 lakh. A cash award of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the third-place winner. The lottery game was monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-705 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

1273 1237 1723 1732

1327 1372 2173 2137

2713 2731 2317 2371

7123 7132 7213 7231

7312 7321 3127 3172

3217 3271 3712 3721

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-705 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-705 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-705 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Players in the Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 lottery can examine the results by going to https://keralalotteries.com, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these findings. Candidates may purchase tickets at any Taluk lottery office in the state for Rs 40. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Register at www.keralalottery.info

Step 2: Select “Lottery Result."

Step 3: A new page will open. Select “View."

STEP 4: Download the PDF by clicking the ‘Download’ option in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Win-Win Lottery No. W-705 must verify their wins by comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to travel to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity card if they find their ticket number in the published gazette.

