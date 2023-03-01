Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-38 Result Today; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state’s latest edition of the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-39 game has revealed its winners following the anticipated draw that took place on Wednesday, March 1. Government officials conducted the event at the Gorky Bhavan, located close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.

With an impressive prize pool, the first-place winner will receive a grand total of Rs 1 crore, while the second-place prize will get Rs 10 lakh. A cash award of Rs 5,000 will be granted to the third-place finisher. It’s important to note that the lottery game was overseen by unbiased judges to ensure fairness. All lottery players should be well-informed of the results. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

9258 9285 9528 9582

9825 9852 2958 2985

2598 2589 2895 2859

5928 5982 5298 5289

5892 5829 8925 8952

8295 8259 8592 8529

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-38 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-39 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Choose the option ‘Lottery Result.’

3. On the new page that appears, select ‘View.’

4. To download the PDF file, click on the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-39 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Experience the thrill of the draw and check if you’re a lucky winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery by heading over to the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. You can also find the results in the esteemed Kerala Government Gazette. For a chance to win big, simply purchase a lottery ticket for just Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices in the region. These offices can be found in three key locations: Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in the Idukki district, and Thamarassery in the Kozhikode district.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you happen to be among the fortunate ones to get a winning ticket in the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-39 lucky draw, it’s imperative that you double-check its authenticity by cross-referencing it with the Kerala lottery results featured in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you find the ticket number matched, you’ve got 30 days to bring along your identity proof and the ticket to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim your prize money.

