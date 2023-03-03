Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-318 Result OUT; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala State lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-318 lucky draw. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near the Bakery Junction. The winner will receive a huge prize of Rs 70 lakh. The second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakh while the third-place winner will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh. Check the LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Friday, March 3 lucky draw below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-318 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-318 PRIZE DETAILS

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com Click on the “Lottery Result" option. On the new page, choose “View." To access the PDF file of the result, click on the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-318 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the outcome of the Nirmal NR-318, check the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com. You can also refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. To participate in the lottery, buy the tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office within the state.

The most popular lottery officer in Kerala is situated in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Nirmal NR-318 lucky draw, verify the winning ticket by checking with the Kerala lottery results

make sure to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the that are announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed your win, you have up to 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and proof of identity. This applies only if your ticket number is listed in the published gazette.

