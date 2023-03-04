KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 lucky draw for Saturday, March 4th. The draw took place at 3 PM in the Gorky Bhavan, which is near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner of the lottery will receive a substantial prize amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second-place winner will be given Rs 5 lakh. Those who finish in third place will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game is always monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER
1094 1049 1904 1940
1409 1490 0194 0149
0914 0941 0419 0491
9104 9140 9014 9041
9410 9401 4109 4190
4019 4091 4910 4901
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-591 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-591 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?
The official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteries.com, allows you to access the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591. Additionally, these outcomes are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you wish to participate in the lottery, you can purchase a ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala is home to three prominent lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.
STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result’ from the menu.
STEP 3: Click on the ‘View’ button once a new page loads.
STEP 4: To access the PDF file, click on the download icon located in the top right corner of the page.
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette for Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 draw, you have 30 days to claim your prize money. To claim your winning amount, visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and identity proof.
Read all the Latest India News here