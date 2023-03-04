KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 lucky draw for Saturday, March 4th. The draw took place at 3 PM in the Gorky Bhavan, which is near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner of the lottery will receive a substantial prize amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second-place winner will be given Rs 5 lakh. Those who finish in third place will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game is always monitored by independent judges.



FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-591 LOTTERY





KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-591 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteries.com, allows you to access the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591. Additionally, these outcomes are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you wish to participate in the lottery, you can purchase a ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala is home to three prominent lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS



STEP 1: Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result’ from the menu.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘View’ button once a new page loads.

STEP 4: To access the PDF file, click on the download icon located in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette for Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 draw, you have 30 days to claim your prize money. To claim your winning amount, visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and identity proof.

