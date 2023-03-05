KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department followed its standard procedures and announced the results for the Akshaya AK-590 draw on Sunday, March 5. The lucky draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, conducted by government officials. The first, second, and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 70 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is important for participants to know that the entire Kerala Lottery game was monitored by indeapendent judges. The list of winning numbers can be found below.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

9051 9015 9501 9510

9105 9150 0951 0915

0591 0519 0195 0159

5901 5910 5091 5019

5190 5109 1905 1950

1095 1059 1590 1509

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-590 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Navigate to the website of Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalottery.info.

2. Choose “Lottery Result".

3. A new page will appear; select “View".

4. To acquire the PDF of the results, locate the download icon situated in the top-right corner of the page and click on it.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-590 LOTTERY RESULTS?

If you want to verify the Akshaya AK-590 lottery results, you may browse the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. In addition, the outcome of the lottery is published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you have a strong desire to take part in the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office within the state. The three most sought-after lottery offices in Kerala are situated in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-590, it is essential to confirm the authenticity of your winning ticket by cross-checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the one declared in the Gazette, you must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days with your ticket and identification proof to claim your prize.

