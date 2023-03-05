Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-590 Result for March 5; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-590 Result for March 5; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-590 lottery for Sunday, March 5. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 09:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-590 Today Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-590 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-590 Today Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-590 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department followed its standard procedures and announced the results for the Akshaya AK-590 draw on Sunday, March 5. The lucky draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, conducted by government officials. The first, second, and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 70 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is important for participants to know that the entire Kerala Lottery game was monitored by indeapendent judges. The list of winning numbers can be found below.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

9051          9015         9501           9510

9105          9150         0951           0915

0591          0519         0195           0159

5901          5910         5091           5019

5190          5109         1905           1950

1095         1059          1590           1509

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-590 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Navigate to the website of Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalottery.info.

2. Choose “Lottery Result".

3. A new page will appear; select “View".

4. To acquire the PDF of the results, locate the download icon situated in the top-right corner of the page and click on it.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-590 LOTTERY RESULTS?

If you want to verify the Akshaya AK-590 lottery results, you may browse the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. In addition, the outcome of the lottery is published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you have a strong desire to take part in the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office within the state. The three most sought-after lottery offices in Kerala are situated in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-590, it is essential to confirm the authenticity of your winning ticket by cross-checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the one declared in the Gazette, you must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days with your ticket and identification proof to claim your prize.

first published: March 05, 2023, 09:41 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 09:41 IST
