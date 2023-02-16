Breaking News
For the 1st Time, AAP Loses Control of Delhi Haj Committee. BJP's Kausar Jahan is the New Chief
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-457 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-457 lottery for Thursday, February 16. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 13:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-457 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-457 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-457 lucky draw on Thursday, February 16. The lottery draw was held in Gorky Bhavan, near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. A sum of Rs 80 lakhs will be awarded to the first-place winner, while Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the second-ticket winner. The second runner-up would receive Rs 1 lakh. Independent judges monitored the entire lottery game. Check the complete list here.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 GUESSING NUMBERS

8143          8134       8413          8431

8314          8341       1843          1834

1483          1438       1384          1348

4813           4831       4183          4138

4381           4318       3814          3841

3184          3148       3481           3418

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page to view the PDF.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-457 can get the results on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested individuals can play the lottery by acquiring Rs 40 lottery tickets from any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three well-known lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-457 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the accuracy of their winning tickets. If participants discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to attend the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

first published: February 16, 2023, 13:01 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 13:01 IST
