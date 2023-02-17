Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-316 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Nirmal Lottery NO. NR-314 lucky draw results for Friday, February 17 have been announced by the Kerala State lottery department. At the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction, the lucky draw was held. The Nirmal NR-316 lottery ticket’s first prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh for playing today’s weekly lottery. The prize winners are requested to verify their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and to turn in their tickets within 30 days of receiving them.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-316 GUESSING NUMBERS
8479 8497 8749 8794
8947 8974 4879 4897
4789 4798 4987 4978
7849 7894 7489 7498
7984 7948 9847 9874
9487 9478 9784 9748
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-316 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-316 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?
Step 1: Simply visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Next up, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’
Step 3: When the new page opens up, click on ‘View.’
Step 4: Now you can view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button on the top right corner of the page.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-316 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Players can get the Nirmal NR-316 lottery results by visiting the official website, www.keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these results. To place your bet, get a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are home to Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices.
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
By checking the results in the Kerala Government Gazette, winners of the Nirmal NR-316 draw must first verify the validity of their winning ticket. If a person discovers their ticket number in a Gazette, they have 30 days to present the ticket and identification document to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram in order to claim their prize.
