Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-581 Winning Numbers for December 24; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-581 today on Saturday, December 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-581 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 24.12.2022 Lottery is ending with
4702 4720 4072 4027
4270 4207 7402 7420
7042 7024 7240 7204
0472 0427 0742 0724
0247 0274 2470 2407
2740 2704 2047 2074
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-581 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-581 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-581 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-581 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya KR-581 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Read all the Latest India News here