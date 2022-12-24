Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-581 Winning Numbers for December 24; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-581 Winning Numbers for December 24; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-581 Lottery Result 2022 for Saturday, December 24

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 11:24 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-581 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-581 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult)
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-581 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-581 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-581 today on Saturday, December 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-581 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 24.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

4702          4720        4072           4027

RELATED NEWS

4270          4207        7402           7420

7042          7024        7240           7204

0472           0427       0742           0724

0247          0274        2470           2407

2740           2704       2047           2074

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-581 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-581 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-581 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-581 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Advertisement

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-581 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 24, 2022, 11:24 IST
last updated: December 24, 2022, 11:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Soaks Up The Goan Sun In Fiery Orange Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Soars Mercury Levels In Racy Black Dress, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures