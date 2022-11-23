Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lucky Numbers for November 23

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lucky Numbers for November 23

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 23

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 11:34 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-25 Today Results: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-25 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-25 today on Wednesday, November 23 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-25 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-25 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 23.11.2022 Lottery is ending with

6835          6853         6385         6358

6583          6538         8635         8653

8365          8356         8563         8536

3685          3658         3865         3856

3568          3586         5683         5638

5863          5836         5368         5386

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-25 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check result of Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-694 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-25 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY 2023

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

first published: November 23, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated: November 23, 2022, 11:34 IST
